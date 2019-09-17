Home State & National News Indiana lawmakers seek probe of abortion doctor’s practices Indiana lawmakers seek probe of abortion doctor’s practices September 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News U.S. says Iran to blame for attack on Saudi oil State & National News Pelley, at IU, lauds the importance of journalism State & National News America vows to ‘never forget’ 9/11 on 18th anniversary