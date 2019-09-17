Ida M. Aschliman, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2019, at her residence.

Ida was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Adams County, to George Ringger and Leah Steffen Ringger. She married Robert C. “Bob” Aschliman Aug. 28, 1943, in Lewistown, Ill. He preceded her in death Jan. 8, 2013.

A member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Ida was a lifelong homemaker. Ida loved to bake and cook. She deeply loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Becky (Perry) Isch of Bluffton, Vicki (Steve) Bucher of Morton, Ill., and Gayle (Clint) Bucher of Carmel; three sons, Keith “Skip” (Connie) Aschliman, Kevin (Beth) Aschliman, and Kelly (Lisa) Aschliman, all of Bluffton; 34 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; three brothers, William “Bill” Ringger, George (Evelyn) Ringger, and Alvin “Al” (Colleen) Ringger, all of Bluffton; and a sister, Lillian (Richard) Yergler of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ida was preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Orville, Reuben, Arthur, and Sylvan “Sib” Ringger; a sister, Mary Frauhiger; and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Steve Ringger and Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Family LifeCare of Berne.

