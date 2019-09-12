Ernestine “Annie” Whitacre, 93, of Montpelier, died at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

She was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Radldorf, Germany, to Martin Maier and Maria Poppel Maier. She married William R. Whitacre May 1, 1948, in Landshut, Germany; he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 1985.

Survivors include a son, Wayne Robert (Pam) Whitacre of Fort Wayne and a granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Willie Bob Maier, Herbert Maier, and Karl Maier, and a sister, Maria Baird.

Calling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St. in Hartford City. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier.

