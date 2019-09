Clara Mossburg, 96, of Warren, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Heritage Pointe.

She was born Nov. 6, 1922, in Eaton to Isola and Clarence Turner; they preceded her in death. She married Robert O. Mossburg Aug. 30, 1941, in Warren, IN; he preceded her in death Aug. 15, 1972.

Survivors include two son, Jim Mossburg and Dan Mossburg, both of Warren; a daughter, Carol Chrisman of Bluffton; a sister, Mary M. Newton of Dunkirk; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Downing; brothers, Clifford, Clarence and Arthur Turner; and sisters, Elsie Welsch and Frances Taylor.

A private service will be held at Warren United Church of Christ Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.