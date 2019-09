Charles B. West, 78, of Geneva, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with a service to follow at 3 p.m.

A complete obituary appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 24, News-Banner.

(The above obituary information is being published to clarify information.)