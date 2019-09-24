Charles B. West, 78 of Geneva, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Charles was born on July 5, 1941, in St. Charles, Va., to Walter and Rosie (Parks) West. He worked at Sterling Casting for 21 years, Corning Glass for eight years and West Disposal Service for nine years. Charles was a longtime member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church in Dunkirk.

On March 25, 1995, in Fort Wayne, Charles and Donna L. (Brown) West were married, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2018.

Survivors include his children: Lena (Charles) Taylor of Dunkirk, David (Corina) West of Huntington, Jennifer (Matt) Elzey of Huntington, Stephanie (Eric) West of New Haven, Tina (Eddie) Rabon of Geneva, John (Casey) Smith II of Geneva and Tracy Jamison of Bluffton.

Charles is also survived by siblings, Donald Lee (Eunice) West of Bluffton, Pauline Rothgeb of Fort Wayne, Midge (Huey) Ginter of Liberty Center, Bernice (Larry) Wine of Fort Wayne, along with 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; children, Ricky, Danny, Debra, Charles West and Jesse Brewer; along with siblings, Raymond, Harold and Claude West, Ruby Mae Copeland and Stella Ruth Masterson.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, (Sept. 26, 2019) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Joe Simpson and Pastor Bobbie Thomas will officiate. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to family through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Charles’ family at www.thomarich.com