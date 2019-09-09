Charlene Gobernatz, 65, of Bluffton, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 21, 1954, in Bluffton to Fred D. and Polly Ann Combs Burns.

Survivors include four children, Rae Ann Smith, Elizebeth Gobernatz, Raymond Francis Gobernatz III and Erica (Chad) Trobaugh, all of Bluffton; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings; Philip (Beatrice) Burns of Rydel, Ga., Adrian (Doris) Burns of Bluffton, Eunice (Donald Lee) West of Bluffton, Denver (Tammy) Burns of Springfield, Ga., Joyce Morgan of Pennville, Mary (Roger) Raugh of Geneva, Danny (Lisa) Burns of Warren, Christine Eisenhut of Bluffton, and Cara Meadows of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Fred Burns Jr., Margaret Bailey, Carol Hurt and Paula McCollum.

Calling hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will follow at 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will e at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

