Cary David Masters, 69, of Van Buren, passed away at 12:41 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2019, from complications of Pancreatitis at Lutheran Hospital.

Cary was born on Sept. 23, 1950, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Gene Masters and Carolyn Winters. His mother survives. He was a 1970 graduate of Marion High School.

Cary was a proud and skilled machinist at Butterworth Industries for 44 years until he finally retired in 2016. After retirement, he continued showing his love and kindness for people by driving the van at Carey Services in Marion.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Masters of Van Buren; mother, Carolyn Winters of Warren; four sisters, Michelle Sexton of Van Buren, Micki DeLaney of Festus, Mo., Pam Vadas of Hammond, and Kimberle English of Louisville, Ky.

He was a loving father to his two boys, Michael and Katie Masters of Georgetown and Marcus and Chasidy Masters of Warren; and a kind stepfather to his three stepchildren, Monica Dawson (Tim) of Arkansas, Angel Lewis of Marion, and Charity “Nikki” Bradford of Matthews. Cary’s 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Cary are his father, Gene Masters of Nashville and his brother, Robert “Bobby” Masters of Van Buren.

Friends and family may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion. Visitation will also take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Reverend Mike Helms officiating.

In lieu of flowers for Cary, the family is requesting contributions be made directly to Raven-Choate Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com

And so the story goes . . . until we meet again our beloved, “Babe, Son, Dad, Best Brother Ever, Papaw HoHo, Cary,” we will always miss you and love you, love you, love you.