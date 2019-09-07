Home Sports Bluffton football gets shut out at home by the Starfires Bluffton football gets shut out at home by the Starfires September 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Norwell Knights fall to Leo Lions in low-scoring battle RSS A new Airplane Express takes shape RSS Nominate year’s top volunteer