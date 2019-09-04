Angela R. “Angi” Smith, 58, of Pennville, died at her home on Sept. 1, 2019.

She was born on March 18, 1961, in Hartford City to Gary W. and Rita E. Davis Rogers. She married Timothy Raymond Smith on Mary 7, 1979, in Huntington.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy R. Smith; son, Timothy J. (Lydia Claire) Smith of Montpelier; daughter, Emily Rene’ (Nicholas) Ellis of Pennville; stepson, Chad Carpenter of Portland; father, Gary W. Rogers of Montpelier; brother, Jeff Rogers of Poneto; sisters, Jaylyn (Chris) Gaglione of Connecticut, Jodie (Kenny) Hummer of Montpelier, and Edwina (Dan) Ocasio of Montpelier, parents-in-law, Clyde and Darlene Smith of Pennville; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita E. (Davis) Rogers.

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will begin at 5 p.m.

