The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on October 01, 2019 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St. in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9035739 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) NEW

CULINARY EXPANSION LLC, 2155 NORTH MAIN ST. STE. 1, Bluffton, IN

D/B/A DOUBLE T’S

