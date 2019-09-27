Alan Wade Bedwell, 68, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Decatur, to William Wade Bedwell and Norma A. McClure Bedwell. His parents preceded him in death.

He worked as a machinist for Guide Engineering and then for Festec Automation in Van Wert, Ohio, until his retirement. Alan was a skilled photographer and for years took many family and bridal portraits. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Alan is survived by two brothers, Max Bedwell of Sarasota, Fla., and Bruce (Nancy Fiechter) Bedwell of Bluffton. He is also survived by two nieces, three nephews, and 10 great-nieces and -nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 Adams St. in Decatur, with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor John Follett will officiate at the service and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will take place in the Decatur Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to A.C.C.F. Angel Cancer Fund.

