Notice is hereby given by the Town Council of the Town of Ossian, Indiana (Council) that sealed bids will be received in the Council meeting room in the Ossian Town Hall located at 507 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, 46777, on the 14th day of October 2019, at 7:00 p.m., local time, for garbage, refuse, and recyclable collection and disposal commencing on November 1, 2019.

Entities interested in bidding may review the Garbage and Refuse Disposal provisions of Chapter 51 of the Code of Ordinances of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, and may obtain the forms to be used by bidders to submit the statements, proposed plan, and other information that is required to comply with I.C. § 36-9-30-5 and § 36-1-12-4 (Standard Materials for Bidders) and the Town’s plans, specifications, and required contract form, all in the office of the Town’s Clerk-Treasurer located at 507 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, 46777 during regular business hours. All submitted bid materials must be completed entirely, including the submission of a financial statement.

Bids shall be firm for thirty (30) days from the receipt of bids.

Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any bid, and to make an award of contract in any manner, all consistent with applicable law, as determined to be in the best interests of the Town of Ossian.

TOWN COUNCIL OF THE

TOWN OF OSSIAN, INDIANA

By Erika Allison

as Clerk-Treasurer

oj 9/19, 9/26

hspaxlp