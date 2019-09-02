Home Lifestyle 2 Wells County schools get grants from DNR program for field trips 2 Wells County schools get grants from DNR program for field trips September 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Markle News: 09-17-2019 Lifestyle Krinn family’s 100th reunion Lifestyle Zanesville News: 09-16-2019