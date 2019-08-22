Sheriff’s file No.: 90-19-0032-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor

Judgment to be satisfied: $183,422.67

Cause Number: 90D01-1903-MF-000011

Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: KEVIN D. LIND

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the Southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows; Starting at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of said section; thence North along the half section line a distance of 898.1 feet to an iron pipe; thence left enclosing an angle of 61 degrees 36 minutes a distance of 417.1 feet to an iron pipe, which shall be the place of beginning; thence right enclosing an angle of 90 degrees a distance of 181.1 feet; thence right enclosing an angle of 89 degrees 36 minutes a distance of 200 feet; thence right enclosing an angle of 90 degrees 24 minutes a distance of 178.5 feet; thence right enclosing an angle of 90 degrees a distance of 200 feet to the place of beginning, said in previous deed to contain 0.83 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Harrison

Parcel No.: 90-08-03-300-092.000-004

1205 SUMMIT AVE., BLUFFTON, IN 46714

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Anthony L. Manna,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Mercer Belanger,

Attorney Law Firm

317-636-3551

nb 8/22, 8/29, 9/5

hspaxlp