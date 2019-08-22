Sheriff’s file No.: 90-19-0028-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor

Judgment to be satisfied: $998.41

Cause Number: 90C01-1810-MF-000045

Plaintiff: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPTS, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPTS

Defendant: JENNIFER LYNN ELY A/K/A JENNIFER L. FREDERICK A/K/A JENNIFER FREDERICK and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered Eighteen (18) as known and designated on the recorded plat of the Ira C. Smuts Sub-Division, situated in the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, in Township 28 North, Range 11 East, Wells County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Union

Parcel No.: 90-03-04-502-023.000-022

11938 EAST SMUTS DRIVE, ZANESVILLE, IN 46799

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Kristin L Durianski,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24866-64

Codilis Law, LLC,

Attorney Law Firm

219-736-5579

