Sheriff’s file No.: 90-19-0029-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor

Judgment to be satisfied: $83,688.90

Cause Number: 90D01-1612-MF-000053

Plaintiff: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: CLIFFORD LUDE, AKA CLIFFORD A. LUDE and K&R GAS SERVICES LLC, DBA APACHE PROPANE AND SHANNON M. LUDE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of the East One-half of the Southeast One-quarter of Section 7, Township 28 North, Range 13 East, Jefferson Township, Wells County, Indiana, more specifically described as follows: Beginning on the South line of said East One-half at a point situated 590.9 feet North 90° 00’ West (assumed bearing) of the Southeast corner thereof; thence North 90° 00’ West on and along said South line, being also the centerline of County Road 1000 North, a distance of 200 feet; thence North 0° 30’ East, and parallel to the East line of said East One-half, 277.8 feet; thence South 90° 00’ East and parallel to said South line, 200 feet; thence South 0° 30’ West, 277.8 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Jefferson

Parcel No.: 90-01-07-400-003.000-008

6745 EAST 1000 NORTH, OSSIAN, IN 46777

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Amanda L. Krenson,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 28999-61

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC,

Attorney Law Firm

614-220-5611

