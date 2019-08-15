Project: Rose Ann Heights Railroad Drainage Swale (“Project”).

Summary: Along the Norfolk Southern Railroad at the western limits of the Rose Ann Heights subdivision, Hickory Lane, Ossian, Indiana, the Project shall generally consist of clearing and grubbing, regrading an existing drainage swale, exporting excess materials, fine grading, seeding and surface restoration, and erosion control.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications are available for viewing at: (1) Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. (2) Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Plans and specifications may be obtained from Eastern Engineering. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 9:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Bids: Bids will be received by the Town Council of the Town of Ossian, Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, until 12:00 noon, Thursday, September 5, 2019. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. All bids shall be in sealed envelopes bearing the Project title, “Town of Ossian Rose Ann Heights Railroad Drainage Swale”, and include the name and address of the bidder. All bids shall include fully completed and executed Contractor’s Bid for Public Work – Form 96 and E-Verify and U.S. Steel Certification.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publically opened and read aloud during the Ossian Town Council’s meeting. The Town of Ossian, Indiana reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made at that Town Council’s September 9, 2019 meeting.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

oj 8/15, 8/22

