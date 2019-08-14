Steven Kent Yoder, 71, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence in rural Bluffton.

Steven was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Decatur to Jeroham and Patricia Lee ( Mitchell) Yoder.

He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1967. Steven served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked in construction and drove truck for many years. Recently he hauled livestock and drove for the Amish. He enjoyed working outside and his horses and dog, Simon. Steven has always had a love for trains. For many years, he has added model trains to his collection.

Survivors include his siblings, Susan Kaye (Lowell) Elzey, and Linda Lee (Fred W.) Fornwalt, both of Bluffton; along with nieces and nephews, Tanya “Chelli” Wilson, Kyle (Leah) Hunt, Richard (Cindy) Elzey, Robert Elzey, Nancy (Scott) Zimmerman, Kathleen Martin, Fred “Keith” (Tina) Fornwalt, Mark (Renee) Fornwalt, Scott Fornwalt, Brian Fornwalt and Eric Fornwalt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Brenda Jean Yoder.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Six Mile Cemetery with Pastor Steve Sutton officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.thomarich.com