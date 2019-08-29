Project: Town of Ossian Street Improvements 2019 (“Project”).

Summary: Located within the corporate limits of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, the Project shall consist of the following: milling, resurfacing, and patching of HMA pavement on Ogden Street from W. Lafever Street to W. Roe Street, W. Roe Street from Highland Avenue to N. Jefferson Street (SR 1), and Heyerly Drive from N. Jefferson Street (SR 1) to N. Metts Street; curb ramp reconstruction; subdrain installation on Heyerly Drive; and surface restoration. All qualified Contractors are invited to bid the work.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications will be available beginning August 29, 2019, at Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday September 17, 2019, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Bid Submittal: All bids must be submitted to the Town of Ossian at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, by 11:59 a.m., Friday, September 27 to be considered for the work. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. Bids shall be submitted in an opaque sealed envelope marked with the project title and include the name and address of the Bidder. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud in the Ossian Town Hall at 12:00 noon, Friday, September 27, 2019. The Town of Ossian, Indiana, reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made one week following the bid opening.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

oj, 8/29, 9/5

hspaxlp