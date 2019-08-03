Sandra K. “Sandy” Fair, 72, of Bluffton passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born March 24, 1947, in Bluffton to Thomas L. & Kathleen (Harvey) Frantz. She graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1965.

Sandy served in the Wells County Recorder’s Office, as the recorder and deputy recorder for 19 years, retiring in 2012. She previously operated the Bluffton Printery and Sandy’s Office Supply in Bluffton for several years with her husband, Bill.

A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Sandy was active in the Wells County Republican Party and was a member of the Wells County Republican Women and Psi Iota Xi sorority.

Sandy and William L. “Bill” Fair were married June 4, 1967, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bill of Bluffton, along with two children — Bret L. Fair of Kokomo and Laura A. Fair of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by three grandchildrenm Kyleigh Fair of Fort Wayne, Chelsie (Brock) Jacoby of Arizona, and Mitchell Fair of Kokomo; 2 great-grandchildren, Braxton and Sutter; along with a sister, Peggy (Dan) Paxson of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents along with her daughter-in-law, Jill (Murray) Fair.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A service to celebrate Sandy’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Sherrie Drake, Tony Garton and Jeff Lemler will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.