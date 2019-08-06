Roger Dale Wheeler, 60, of Fort Wayne and with family in Wells County, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

He was born Nov. 26, 1958, in Huntington.

He is survived by his wife Mary Bolin Wheeler; son, Scott Wheeler; daughter, Samantha (Daniel) Westrick; three grandchildren; mother, Lillian Millington Wheeler; sisters, Joyce Mollete, Janet (Charlie) Spencer of Zanesville and Bernice (Terry) Shenefield; and brothers, David (Nancy) Wheeler and Tim Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Mae Wheeler; and his father, Charles Wheeler.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also held Monday.

