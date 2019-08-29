Minutes of the Rockcreek Township Board of Rockcreek Township, Wells County, held this 20th day of August, 2019, The Rockcreek Township Board met with the Rockcreek Township Trustee, at 5635 N. 500 West, Markle, IN 46770 at 7:00 o’clock p.m. pursuant to the Notice of Hearing on incurring indebtedness with 3 members present. The meeting was called to order by said Trustee who read the Notice to Taxpayers which stated the purpose of the meeting. The Township Board found that a need exists to incur a loan in the amount of $130,000, for the purpose of purchasing Firefighting Apparatus Equipment, pursuant to IC 36-8-13-6 and proper notice having been given by publication, the following resolution was presented:

BE IT RESOLVED by the Rockcreek Township Board of Rockcreek Township, Wells County, Indiana that a need now exists for incurring a loan in the amount of $130,000 for the purpose of purchasing Firefighting Apparatus Equipment, pursuant to IC 36-8-13-6.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this Board will adhere to the provisions of IC 36-8-13-6. Loan repayment may be levied outside the present maximum levy limitations for a period of six (6) years; payable in June and December of each year. Repayment will be levied beginning with taxes 2019 payable 2020.

Duly adopted by the following vote of the members of said Township Board.

AYES

Lindsay J. Burnau, President

John A. Legge, Secretary

Rex Raber, Member

NAYES

Attest:

Phylian Keefer, Trustee

Rockcreek Township

Wells County

oj, nb 8/29

hspaxlp