Notice is hereby given to Brinson Overmyer that Silo farms MHC will dispose of the following mobile home at public auction: 1977 Sterling mobile home, VIN# 65122812 for amount owed to community. The home is located at 11080 N. State Road 1-33 Ossian, IN 46777 in Silo Farms MHC. You do not have permission to keep the Mobile home at the above address. Attempts to serve you notice by certified mail have failed. The auction will take place at Silo Farms MHC located at 11080 N. State Road 1, Ossian, IN 46777 on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Silo Farms MHC reserves the right to bid and purchase the home at auction.

