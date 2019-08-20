Patricia Louise Riley, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away Aug. 13, 2019. She was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Bluffton to Kenneth “Ping” and Jean Crosbie.

She graduate from Bluffton High School and then earned a medical secretarial certification. She was a homemaker, a representative for Home Interiors, and manager of the Siloam Springs Golf Course.

Pat was well known as one of the best golfers in the Bluffton area in the 1960s. That continued into Arkansas in the 1970s after her husband Jack was transferred to Franklin Electric’s plant in Siloam Springs in 1968.

Pat was quick to laugh and laughed loud and long. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Pat was married to Jack Riley for 64 years. She was married and had all of her children in Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Jeffrey, her sister Cynthia, and her brothers Kay and Garry.

Pat is survived her her son Kevin (Tami) Riley of Hollister, Mo.; a daughter, Tami (Dan) Hill of Benton, Ark.; a brother, Barry (Jo Ellen) Crosbie of Bluffton; and sisters-in-law Peggy Crosbie of Ossian and Margie Crosbie of San Diego; and four grandchildren, Ryan Mayo, Chris Riley, Riley Hill, Reese Hill; and two great grandchildren.

Visitation is at the Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, with a 10:30 a.m. service. Pat will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs or the Siloam Springs Manna Center.