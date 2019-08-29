Wells County Indiana

Beginning 1:00 PM, 10/23/2019 Courthouse Local Time

Wells County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/04/2019 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Wells County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/04/2019. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/23/2019 at the Courthouse and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 23, 2020 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Thursday, February 20, 2020.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/23/2019 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/29/2018

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Wells County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Wells County Treasurer.

901900001 001-00050-02 $2,298.35 Gephart, Daniel R/Karla J 21-25-11 5.00A 9622 S 300 W Poneto 46781

901900002 002-00589-02 $411.00 DMT 19-26-12 5.55A S 500’ of N 700’ of E 744.01’ of Fr NE W of Hwy (Bare Land-Hoosier Hwy) S of 300S on west side of Hoosier Highway Bluffton 46714

901900003 002-00589-03 $2,391.63 DMT 19-26-12 25.14A N 200’ of E 877.65’ FRL NE W OF HWY 300S and Hoosier Highway west side of road Bluffton 46714

901900004 002-00589-04 $788.76 DMT 19-26-12 11.09A N PT S/2 NE W OF HWY between 3372S and 3234S Hoosier Highway Bluffton 46714

901900005 002-00682-01 $3,476.85 Rudy, R Harrold/Nadine M 29-26-12 3.580 N 240’ OF E 650.15’ E/2 NW 1470 E 400 S Bluffton 46714

901900006 002-00731-19 $1,699.60 Coleman, Mark A 31-26-12 2.31 WELLSBURG LOTS 1,2, 10,11,12,13, 14, & 15 141 E Wellsburg Rd Bluffton 46714

901900007 002-00816-00 $878.68 Jackson, Monte REIFFSBURG ORIG PT. LOT 09-10 5991 S Sr 1 Bluffton 46714

901900009 002-00933-00 $251.53 Ange, Rachel C REIFFS 14-26-12 side yard of 002-00934-00, must be sold together Bluffton 46714

901900010 002-00934-00 $442.38 Ange, Rachel C REIFFS 15-26-12 must be sold with 002-00933-00 Bluffton 46714

901900011 002-01248-06 $4,421.65 Gaiser, O. Leon 25-26-12 5.35 NW PT SW 4765 S County Home Rd Bluffton 46714

901900012 002-01271-00 $675.33 Bisel, Elizabeth M 32-26-12 .620 N 180’ OF S 1958’ OF W 150’ SW 5671 S 100 E Bluffton 46714

901900013 002-01274-00 $352.48 Gaiser, Caleb/Hilary 25-26-12 2.850 N PT W 82.5’ SW Strip of land next to 002-01275-00, must be sold together Bluffton 46714

901900014 002-01275-00 $9,094.09 Gaiser, Caleb/Hilary 26-26-12 147.200 PT LOTS 3 & 4 BRYANT-ROWE 24.3 FORREST RES. must be sold with 002-01274-00 Bluffton 46714

901900015 002-01331-00 $7,664.82 Rudy, Nadine 24-26-12 93.330 NE SW & N PT WSW 5420 E 350 S Bluffton 46714

901900016 002-01337-00 $2,322.47 Rudy, Nadine M 29-26-12 40.000A NE NE SW corner of 200 E and 400 S Bluffton 46714

901900017 002-01384-00 $787.28 Jackson, Monte L REIFFSBURG LOT 23 Reiffsburg Lot 23 and original N 4’ of E 40’ Lot 24 Bluffton 46714

901900018 003-01541-00 $453.10 Capper, Amanda L 25-25-10 .6282 MID PT NENE E OF JEFF RDS 10129 Se Jeff Rd Montpelier 47359

901900019 004-02044-01 $2,092.84 Kankovsky, Christoper H 18-28-12 18.26 N PT E/2 NE SW Cor 1000 N and 100 E Ossian 46777

901900020 004-02331-01 $1,369.79 Haiflich, Edwin N 22-28-12 37.000A E/2 E/2 SW C.F. 15.62A Approx. 1900’ E of SR 1 on 800 N Ossian 46777

901900021 004-02708-02 $4,680.55 900 North LLC 20-28-13 3.98A PT N 470’ OF W 270’ OF E 1575’ NW .530 N 270’ OF W 100’ OF E 1375’ NW 7224 E 900 N Ossian 46777

901900024 006-04037-00 $1,609.37 Irwin, Sally Jo 21-26-11 7.970 MID PT NE N OF RR 3278 W Market Liberty Center 46766

901900025 006-04187-01 $1,923.98 Daugherty, Dawn D 29-26-11 1.46 NW COR E/2 NW 4736 W 400 S Liberty Center 46766

901900026 006-04221-01 $974.68 Haler, J Adam/Sarah G 22-26-11 1.88A PT N 216.5’ OF S 761.25’ OF W 375.38’ NWNW 3123 S Main Liberty Center 46766

901900029 007-04955-02 $2,524.47 Durham, Susan D 31-25-12 10.00A W 700’ OF N 622.30’ OF S 954.06’ S/2 NW 11421 S Meridian Rd Keystone 46759

901900030 007-04985-01 $1,435.64 Mounsey, Randy L 16-25-12 2.30 S 236’ OF E 424’ OF W 1047’ W/2 SE 2671 E 900 S Keystone 46759

901900031 007-05214-01 $668.87 Hirshey, Deidrea J 33-25-12 1.000A MID 217.8’ OF W 200’ SW NW 11373 S 200 E Montpelier 47359

901900036 009-06333-04 $1,116.58 Dimond, Paul R/Abner, Beth A 8-28-11 1.462A S 210.75’ OF N 235.76’OF W 356.58’ OF E 608.93’ FRL PT NE E OF HWY 10481 Marzane Rd Zanesville 46799

901900037 009-06370-04 $782.71 Rekeweg, Justin M 21-28-11 4.00A NE COR SE QTR 8466 N 300 W Markle 46770

901900038 010-00790-02 $3,032.05 Brickley, Mickey 5-26-12 4.67A N PT E/2 E/2 NW 1630 W Lancaster Bluffton 46714

901900040 010-06605-00 $492.87 Kalley, Scott A MERCHANTS M 315 5-H 516 S Dougherty Bluffton 46714

901900042 010-06954-00 $3,341.83 Heckman, David E TOWNLEY SOUTH LOT 140 4-Q 516 E SILVER 516 E Silver Bluffton 46714

901900043 010-07278-01 $463.04 Scott, Ann MERCHANTS 77 5-H 1313 W Cherry Bluffton 46714

901900044 010-07305-00 $2,940.74 Sizzle Properties, LLC COLUMBIAN 13 4-A 1003 W Wabash Bluffton 46714

901900046 010-07581-00 $727.06 Rodriguez II, Michael Thomas MERCHANTS LOT 266/267 5-G 1447 W Central Bluffton 46714

901900047 010-07653-00 $15,996.80 Kiel, Paul STUDABAKERS WEST 138 W PT 4-A 927 W MARKET ST 927 W Market Bluffton 46714

901900048 010-07951-00 $11,553.96 Lockwood, Garry I STUDABAKERS LOT 3 E 44’ 4-B 404 W MILLER 404 W Miller Bluffton 46714

901900049 010-07973-00 $16,432.51 Wgb Properties Llc TOWNLEY WEST W 40’ 39 4-F 610 W CHERRY 610 W Cherry Bluffton 46714

901900050 010-08041-00 $1,749.01 Leitner, Joseph J/Carol OAK PARK N PT 241-242 4-O N 10.4425’ 1104 S Jersey Bluffton 46714

901900051 010-08135-00 $604.50 Brickey, Joann K 4-E .100A PT SW NW N OF WHITES 406 S Jersey Bluffton 46714

901900052 010-08156-00 $829.74 Sills, Chris/Ashlie L WILEY LOT 04 4-K 520 W Central Bluffton 46714

901900053 010-08178-00 $3,570.88 Barrick, Debra K TOWNLEY SILVER WEST LOT 80 4-F 409 W Central Bluffton 46714

901900055 010-08524-00 $472.85 Wright, Tina M 04-L .130A PT NW SE W OF LOT 12 ARNOLDS & WILEYS #2 PT N 50’ 4-K 620 S Marion Bluffton 46714

901900057 010-08625-00 $904.73 Elliott, Thomas B 04-26-12 .200 4-K PT NE SW W OF LOT ENRIGHTS 535 S Jersey Bluffton 46714

901900058 010-08712-00 $708.89 Perry, Paul E/Hayden, Kimiko Lou Ann MERCHANTS M 158/159 5-G 1441 W SOUTH 1441 W South Bluffton 46714

901900061 010-08933-00 $6,079.59 Rudy, Nadine M TOWNLEY SOUTH 133 4-Q 404 E Silver Bluffton 46714

901900062 010-09181-00 $519.71 Benitez, Susan K TRIBOLET & DAUGHERTY 45/46 5-M 517 Beth Bluffton 46714

901900063 010-09186-00 $5,335.35 Stair, Vida E/Tressie M TOWNLEY SOUTH PT 180 4-P EX W 60’ 227 E Horton Bluffton 46714

901900064 010-09401-01 $13,673.91 Home America Fund III LP TOWNLEY & SILVERS SOUTH PT 113 & 114 (4-L) 304 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

901900067 010-09510-00 $6,745.53 Trissel, Lucinda E/Smeltzer, K WINTERVILLE 6 & 7 00-26-12 W 38’ OF E 76’ (4K) 706 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

901900068 010-09529-00 $3,325.91 Maidens, Robert PEPPARDS 7 EX S 43’ 4-E 1004 W South Bluffton 46714

901900069 010-09556-00 $1,772.44 DMT ORIGINAL E/2 148 4-G 118 W Cherry Bluffton 46714

901900070 011-09656-00 $14,770.16 Akers, Ronnie MILLERS LOT 11/12 4-B/33-O 328 N Morgan Bluffton 46714

901900071 012-09771-01 $2,652.24 Saalfrank, David A/Patricia M DEBLYN MEADOWS LOT 3 32-P 410 Meadow Ln Bluffton 46714

901900072 012-09823-09 $923.34 Ball II, William W/Sarah E VILLA NORTH LOT 9 508 Lamar Bluffton 46714

901900075 015-10255-09 $634.40 Lee, Dale J MILLSIDE PLACE SEC D LOT 09 15-F 421 MILLSIDE CT 421 Millside Ct Ossian 46777

901900076 015-10256-11 $3,647.55 Bolinger, Raymond C/Joyce A SANDALWOOD S. SEC B LOT 81 16-P 321 Countryside Dr Ossian 46777

901900077 015-10280-00 $330.41 Wallace, Debra LAND ASSOCIATION WEST OSSIAN 2O & 21 E 54’ 0F W 104’ 16-K 811 W Lafever Ossian 46777

901900078 015-10313-00 $8,418.95 Exline, Emilie Jane ZUERCHER 23 15-A 403 Christ Ossian 46777

901900080 015-10670-00 $921.65 Lovell, Clarence D 20-21 OSSIAN PT /2 68’ 16-K 807 W Lafever Ossian 46777

901900081 015-10895-00 $865.20 Bradtmueller, Marvin L/Rebecca MELCHING LOT 48 15-A 709 Melching Dr Ossian 46777

901900082 015-10939-00 $3,696.93 Price, Andrew B PT NW .31/SW NW .210 15-E 205 Metts Ossian 46777

901900083 018-11102-00 $2,239.47 Walton, Tye W/Amy A TAPPY O L PT 01-26-11 W 50’ & 10’ EVEN WIDTH TAPPYS LOT 1 & 2 36-Q 36 W Walnut Poneto 46781

901900084 018-11172-00 $648.40 Davis, Mitchell A ORIG LOT 25 36-Q 187 W Main Poneto 46781

901900085 019-11225-00 $662.94 Perkins, John R 01-27-11 0.270A 1-A PT NW S 78.2’ OF 258.2’ S OF LOT 21 O.P.N.W. 5883 Miller Uniondale 46791

901900086 019-11287-00 $3,647.22 Mauger, Arnold L/Amanda J ORIG LOT 9 1-A 5987 N Miller Uniondale 46791

901900087 022-05799-00 $1,178.25 Dettmer, Eric W/Lora R ZANESVILLE KNIGHTS 1ST LOT 9 4-D 3147 W Broadway Zanesville 46799

Total Properties: 66

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 29th day of August, 2018.

Lisa McCormick, Auditor, Wells County Indiana.

