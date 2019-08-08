The taxpayers of Rockcreek Township, Wells County are notified that on the 20th day of August, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock (pm), the Rockcreek Township Trustee and Rockcreek Township Board will meet at — 5635 N. 500 West, Markle, IN. 46770 to discuss incurring indebtedness in the amount of $ 130,000 for the purchase of fire equipment (truck)/housing pursuant to IC 36-8-13-6.

Taxpayers shall have the right to be heard. A determination whether or not to borrow and the maximum amount of loan may be made at this hearing. If a determination is made, a Notice of Determination will be published pursuant to statute. Affected taxpayers shall have the right to file an objecting petition with the County Auditor within 30 days of the publication of the Notice of Determination.

Lindsay Burnau, President

John Legge, Secretary

Rex Raber,

Member Township Board

Phylian Keefer

Township Trustee:

