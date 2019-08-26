At a regular meeting, the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, beginning not earlier than 7:30 p.m., local time, in the meeting room of the Markle Fire Department building, 150 West Sparks Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, to consider the annexation of a certain contiguous territory to the Town of Markle, which territory is described as follows:

Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 28 North, Range 10 East, Union Township, Huntington County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter found per record witness; thence Southerly, 720.00 feet along the East line of said Southeast Quarter to a mag nail which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing Southerly 250.00 feet along said East line to a mag nail at the Northeast corner of the 2.02 acre tract described in deed record 250, page 538; thence westerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 23 seconds, 500.00 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at the Northwest corner of said 2.02 acre tract; thence Northerly, deflecting right 89 degrees 59 minutes 37 seconds, 250.00 feet parallel with the East line of said Southeast Quarter to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence Easterly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 23 seconds, 500.00 feet to the place of beginning, containing 2.87 acres more or less.

Also: Part of the Southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 28 North, Range 10 East, Union Township, Huntington County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter found per record witness; thence Southerly, 720.00 feet along the East line of said Southeast Quarter to a mag nail; thence Westerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 23 seconds, 500.00 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake which shall be the place of beginning; thence Southerly deflecting left 90 degrees 00 minutes 23 seconds, 357.64 feet along the West line of the 2.02 acre tract described in deed record 250, page 538 to a 5/8” rebar stake on the centerline of the former Erie Lackawanna Railroad; thence Northwesterly, deflecting right 116 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds, 805.94 feet along the centerline to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence Easterly, reflecting right 153 degrees 39 minutes 23 seconds, 722.20 feet to the place of beginning. Containing, 2.96 acres more or less.

Also: A part of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 28 North, Range 10 East, Huntington County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 28 North, Range 10 East, Huntington County, Indiana; thence south 00 degrees 35 minutes 00 seconds east on the east line of said southeast quarter a distance of 970.00 feet to the point of beginning for the tract herein described; thence continuing south 89 degrees 25 minutes 23 seconds west a distance of 500.00 feet; thence north 00 degrees 35 minutes 00 seconds west a distance of 224.00 feet; thence north 89 degrees 25 minutes 23 seconds east a distance of 500.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.57 acres, more or less.

Total of territory to be voluntarily annexed is 8.4 acres, more or less.

The petition for annexation may be copied or examined during regular business hours at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Markle, Town Hall, 197 East Morse Street, Monday through Friday. All interested parties will have the opportunity to testify at the hearing as to the proposed annexation. Any individual who requires an accommodation as the result of a disability should contact the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office sufficiently in advance of the public hearing, so reasonable accommodation may be arranged.

Carolyn Hamilton,

Clerk-Treasurer

TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

Phone: 260-758-3193

nb 8/26

