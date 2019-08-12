SEA 390 Public Hearing of the Bluffton-Harrison Teachers Association (BHTA) and Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District (BHMSD) will jointly convene a Public Hearing on August 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District Administration Office located at 805 East Harrison Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. Public testimony will be taken at this hearing pursuant to Indiana Code 20-29-6-1 (a) regarding teacher compensation and collective bargaining.

nb 8/12

