STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1906-MI-000017
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
Stacie Marie Horton )
Petitioner )
NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Stacie Marie Horton, whose mailing address is: 109 East Roe Street, Ossian, IN 46777, in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Stacie Marie Horton has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that name be changed to Stacie Marie Esparza.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on SEPTEMBER 11, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.
Stacie M. Horton
Petitioner
6-14-19
Kenton W. Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
nb 8/12, 8/18, 8/26
hspaxlp