STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1906-MI-000017

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Stacie Marie Horton )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Stacie Marie Horton, whose mailing address is: 109 East Roe Street, Ossian, IN 46777, in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Stacie Marie Horton has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that name be changed to Stacie Marie Esparza.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on SEPTEMBER 11, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.

Stacie M. Horton

Petitioner

6-14-19

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 8/12, 8/18, 8/26

hspaxlp