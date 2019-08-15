Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 27th day of August, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Sunshine Dairy LLC, 8628 W 200 S, Andrews, IN 46702 for the purpose of a Special Exception.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Special Exception: To allow type III manufactured home on property for employee housing.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 9555 S 250 E, Keystone, Indiana 46759

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 3 acres in the NE quarter of Section 21 Township 25N Range 12E in Nottingham Township.

Dated this 9th day of August, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

