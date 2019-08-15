Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 27th day of August, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Timothy & Fredonna Eckhart, 2400 S SR 1, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To increase the age allowance from 15 years to 18 years for a 2001 manufactured home.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2400 S SR 1, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 38.88 in the NE quarter of Section 16 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 9th day of August, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

