Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 12th day of September, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Jerry Reinhard, 496 N 100 W, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Communication Tower Development Plan.

Current Zoning: A-R

Proposed Communication Tower Development Plan: Approval for a 340’ total height communication tower.

Common Location: The subject property is located at Lancaster Street, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 38.82 acres SW/4 33-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 23rd day of August, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

