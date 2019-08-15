8/9/19

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 27th day of August, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of David & Elaine Barth, 3472 SW Church Rd., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the rear yard setback from 20’ to 5’ for a barn addition

Common Location: The subject property is located at 3472 SW Church Rd., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.88 acres in the NW quarter of Section 20 Township 26N Range 13E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 9th day of August, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 8/15

hspaxlp