Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 12th day of September 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the proposed amendments of the Wells County Zoning Ordinance.

1. Geographic Area Affected: This potential ordinance revision affects all of Wells County, IN including incorporated areas that are under the jurisdiction the Area Plan Commission.

2. Subject Matter: WELLS COUNTY Zoning Ordinance Amendments

a. Accessory Structures

b. Special Exceptions

c. Manufacturing Definitions

d. Bank/Credit Union Permitted Use and Definitions

e. Solar Energy System Development Plan

f. Enclosed Mortality Composting Definition

3. Examination of Proposal: The proposed amendments will be available for examination at the Wells County Area Plan Commission office located at 223 Washington St. Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

4. Written Objections: Written objections to the proposal that are filed with the secretary of the commission will be heard at the public hearing.

5. Oral Comment: Oral comments on the proposal will be at the public hearing.

6. Continuation: The public hearing can be continued from time to time as may be found necessary.

Dated this 16th day of August, 2019

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

