August 12, 2019

City of Montpelier

300 West Huntington Street

Montpelier, Indiana 47359

765-728-6500

TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS:

The City of Montpelier is giving notice that it has made a Finding of No Significant Impact for the following project:

Project Title or Name: Salamonie River Stormwater Sewer Outfall Improvements Project

Purpose or Nature of Project: The City of Montpelier Indiana proposes to construct a new storm sewer outfall from the Salamonie River to W. Windsor Street. This area consists primarily of agricultural land with some residential homes. Both the storm water and sanitary sewer systems of the City of Montpelier are directed to a single interceptor pipeline consisting of multiple inflow points, two of which are combined sewer overflow (CSO) structures. Project improvements for phase one will begin at W. Windsor Street and extend to the Salamonie River, west of the existing railroad tracks. The plan is to provide a storm water outfall which will serve the City of Montpelier’s storm water drainage. The 48” storm water outfall will begin at the Salamonie River, extend southwest to Warren Avenue and then will continue northwest along Warren Avenue to W. Henderson Street. There the line turns west along W. Henderson Street to Grant Street. At this point the line turns south along Grant Street and terminates at W. Windsor Street.

Location of Project: City of Montpelier, Indiana

Estimated Cost of Project: $642,120.00

Funding Source: Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs – Community Development Block Grant – SI Program

Project Summary: Stormwater Improvements Project

An environmental assessment for this project has been made by the City of Montpelier and is available for public examination and copying on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the City Hall located at 300 W. Huntington Street, Montpelier, Indiana 47359. Based on this assessment the City of Montpelier has determined that the project will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment and, hence, an environmental impact statement will not be undertaken under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (P.L. 91-910).

All interested agencies, groups and persons disagreeing with this decision are invited to submit written comments for consideration to the City of Montpelier at 300 W. Huntington Street, Montpelier, Indiana 47359. Such written comments should be received at the address specified on or before August 27, 2019. All such comments received will be considered, and the (Applicant) will not take any administrative action on the project prior to the expiration of the comment period.

Objections to Conditions Release:

The State will accept an objection to its approval only if it is on one of the following basis: (a) that the certification was not in fact executed by the certifying officer or other officer of applicant approved by the State; or (b) that the applicant’s environmental review record for the project indicated omission of a required review process. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedure (24 CFR Part 58) and may be addressed to the State of Indiana, Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Environmental Officer, One North Capitol, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2288.

Objections to the release on basis other than those stated above will not be considered by the State. No objections received after September 12, 2019 will be considered by the State.

Mayor Kathy Bantz

City of Montpelier

