Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Wells County Public Library has preliminarily determined to issue bonds in one or more series in the aggregate amount of $3,000,000 to fund the following proposed renovation of and improvements to the Wells County Public Library, including site, safety and security improvements and the purchase of equipment (the “Project”).

Dated: August 8, 2019

/s/ Dustin E. Brown

Secretary, Board of Trustees

Wells County Public Library

oj, nb 8/8, 8/15

hspaxlp