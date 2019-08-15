STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2019 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1907-EU-000027

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF

BONNIE L. REIDENBACH,

deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Michael Pettibone, was on the 23rd day of July, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Bonnie L. Reidenbach, deceased, who died on the 7th day of March, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 23rd day of July, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-4049

Attorney for the Estate

nb 8/15, 8/22

hspaxlp