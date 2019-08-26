Norma J. Baller, 83, of Ossian, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, at her residence.

Norma was born in Rock Creek Township in Wells County on Oct. 31, 1935, to Russell and Martha (Edris) Allen. She married Gale L. “Smokey” Baller in Bluffton on Apr. 7, 1990; he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2016.

A 1953 graduate of Rock Creek High School, Norma was a 55-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at Sears Roebuck and Co. in the catalog department and sales offices, then worked at Magnavox Consumer Electronics Division in Fort Wayne. Upon the company moving its corporate offices to Knoxville, Tenn., she elected to move to Knoxville, receiving a promotion to sales manager.

Returning to Fort Wayne in 1983, Norma became associated with the Fort Wayne Marriott Hotel as the sales manager, then the director of catering. She retired in 1998 and moved back to Bluffton along with her husband, Smokey. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to all of her many grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Schoppman and Kathy West, both of Ossian; two sons, Mark (Linda) Baller of Plainfield and Jerry (Judy) Baller of Bluffton; two brothers, Rex (Julie) Allen of Fort Wayne and Bill (Julie) Allen of Ossian; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and her best friend and companion, a Yorkie named Prince.

Aside from her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Tom Allen, and a great-grandson, Austin Baller.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will immediate follow the visitation on Thursday at 3 p.m., with Mike Black officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in Norma’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne.

