Michael W. Moore, 69 of Warren, died Aug. 7, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne from complications of acute myeloid leukemia.

Michael was born March 16, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, to William Hershel and Hazel Roberta (Tewell) Moore. Michael graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio. After graduation, he attended Huntington University and graduated from the Indiana Police Academy in Pendleton. He was employed as a sales representative at Puretek in Albion. He worked for National Oil and Gas in Bluffton for many years. Michael was a deputy police officer in Warren, and pastored in Dillman and Marion, and Convoy, Ohio.

He was a bowler and past president of the Wells County 4-H Association. He held many other positions at the 4-H park. His favorite pastime was attending all his grandchildren’s activities, such as ball games, attending livestock shows at their local and state fairs and school activities. Mr. Moore is known to many as a coach and mentor for softball, baseball and the 4-H programs for many years.

Mr. Moore married Jeanette Faye Offutt April 11, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. They celebrated 50 years together.

Survivors include three sons, Michael Dean Moore of Poneto, Mark Daniel (Heather) Moore of Warren and Matthew David (Carrie) Moore of Bluffton; along with nine grandchildren, Wesley, William, Brooklyn and Bailee of Poneto, Koltan, Kenja and Kaine of Bluffton, and Cameron and Caden of Warren. He is also survived by a brother, Joe Moore of Kentucky, and sisters-in-law, Sherry Moore of Columbus, Ohio, and Eva Siddens of Mt. Zion; along with his in-laws, Jerry and Janice Harpool of Strasburg, Va., Gary and Barbara Wycuff of Westerville, Ohio, and James and Bernice Kiser of Hinckley, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jean A. Moore; brothers, Francis A., Thomas L. and Kenneth A. Moore; and his mother- and father-in-law, Denver and Permelia Offutt.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service to celebrate Michael’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Jeff Lemler will officiate. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County 4-H – Show Ring Memorial Fund and should be made through the funeral home.

