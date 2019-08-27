M. Helen Hoover-Woods, 96, of Heritage Pointe, Warren and formerly of Wells County, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Heritage Pointe.

She was born on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1922, in Huntington County. Helen was a 1940 graduate of Lancaster High School in Huntington County. She was a member of the Union Church in rural Huntington, where she was in the 55-and-over group and Willing Hands group. She retired after 31 years of service from Montgomery Ward, where she had been clerk.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Roger (Vickie) Hoover of Huntington; daughter, Margaret (Jack) Bentley of Warren; daughter, Jane Hitzfield of Ossian; sister, Bette Scribner of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Richard Feldheiser of Ossian; nine grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred L. Paul; mother, Martha M. (Sprong) Paul; first husband, Clyde Hoover; second husband, Myron Woods; daughter, Jody Feldheiser, and sisters, Mary Wamsley, Louise Hacker and Gathel Chenoweth.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Solid Rock United Methodist Church, 485 Bennett Drive, Warren, Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Burris and Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Union Church 3688E-400N, Huntington, IN 46750

