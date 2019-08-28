Larry Gene Mankey, 77, of Robinson, Texas, and formerly of Wells County, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

He was born June 2, 1942, near Craigville to Earl and Ruth Mankey, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his two sons, Brian Mankey and Larry (Erica) Mankey; one grandson; three sisters, Linda, Donna, and Betty; and one brother, John.

He will be buried at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Arrangements are being handled by Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.