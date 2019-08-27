Kenneth W. Gephart, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 25, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth was born in Wells County May 14, 1949, to Joseph D. and Margarette A. Cobbum Gephart; both parents preceded him in death. He married Linda L. Campbell in Bluffton July 28, 1968; she survives in Bluffton.

A 1967 graduate of Bluffton High School, Kenneth was employed by the City of Bluffton for 34 years. He served as supervisor of the Water Department until his retirement in August 2011. Kenneth was a member of the Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel in Bluffton, where he served on the board of directors for the church and Wesleyan Heritage Academy. He enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking.

Survivors include two sons, Rian (Cathy) Gephart of Bluffton and Cliff (Robin) Gephart of Nevada; a daughter, Tammy (Greg) Murray of Bluffton; one brother, Gary (Kathy) Gephart of Bluffton; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124, Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., at Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel, 1309 W. Washington St., with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Chad Clark and Pastor Rod Correll will officiate. Burial will follow at McFarren Cemetery, Wells County.

Memorial contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

