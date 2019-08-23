Keith A. McBride, 76, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

He was born June 21, 1943, in Fort Wayne, a son of Wilford and Freda Mankey McBride. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at General Electric before owning and operating his own business, Kamco Incorporated beginning in 1976. He also enjoyed playing music and was a member at American Legion Post 241.

Surviving family include his children, Timothy (Mary) McBride, Michael McBride, Colette Rolli, and Tiffiny Simmons; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; six sisters, and two brothers.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by one sister and two brothers.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com