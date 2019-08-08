John A. Kimmer, 57, died Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Wells County on Dec. 14, 1961, to Arlin M. and Willie Mae “Billie” Rains Kimmer; both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, Phil (Jennifer) Hook of Middletown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan E. Hook on Nov. 7, 1988.

Per his request, there will be no public services. Private family burial will take place at the Spider Hill Cemetery, Wells County.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

