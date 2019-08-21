On Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, our Dad, John A. Harmon, passed away peacefully in his home with his seven daughters by his side at age 68.

John was born July 18, 1951, in Decatur to Myrl Harmon and Lillian Harmon (Terrell). He attended Ivy Tech in 1974 and studied architectural design. He was a construction worker for many years and ended up owning his own business in Greenville, Texas. He was a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a door gunner and then crew chief of 049 “Iron Butterfly”.

He was married to Ruth Winkler (Bustos) in 1970. They raised three daughters, Monica Spahr (Harmon) of Warren, Starr Jojola (Harmon) of Warren, and Jessica Blocker (Harmon) of Bluffton. He was then married to Rebecca Powell (Meyer) in 1994. They raised four daughters, Edith Runion (Harmon) of Huntington, Valaree Miller (Harmon) of Linn Grove, Iowa, Phoebe James (Harmon) of Warren, and Cadee Sellers (Harmon) of Lafontaine. He had a total of 17 grandchildren that he would always say how proud he was of all of them. John had a great love of junk yards, rat rod trucks, art, Red Pole Steers, and hanging out with family and friends, and he looked forward to reunions with his Army crew from 335 Assault Helicopter Company “Falcons.”

John was a member of Life Church in Bluffton and had found a forgiveness, great peace, and contentment with our God. Dad had an infectious smile and quick wit; he would keep you entertained with conversation and stories that will be missed by many.

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Marion National Cemetery, and at a later date, his remains will be taken for a final ride in a UH-1B Model Huey and released. We thank you Dad, for all you taught us, and we can’t wait to see you again!