Joan “Joanie” Edris Bossert died March 27, 2019, from complications related to acute myeloid leukemia.

A service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

A complete obituary was published on March 30, 2019, in the News-Banner and can be found at www.thomarich.com