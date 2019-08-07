Jim Pennington, 58, of Linn Grove, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jim was born June 28, 1961, in Bluffton to Carl E. and Gladys N. Lee Pennington.

He attended South Adams High School and worked maintenance for FCC-Adams for the last eight years. Jim enjoyed IU basketball, golfing, fishing watching the Raiders and camping with his family.

Jim and Erin Gallmeyer were married July 11, 2015, at the Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife, Erin of Linn Grove; along with eight children, Taya Patch, Taren Bauman, Casey (John) Smith, Jimmy (April) Pennington, Zach Pennington, Taylea (Rodney) McKean, Austin Pennington and Madison Pennington; along with three bonus children, Miles Ford, Marcus Ford and Raven Ford. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren.

Jim is also survived by his mother, Gladys of Geneva; and four siblings, Matt W. Pennington, Carl Leon Pennington both of Geneva, Rex A. Pennington of Monroe and Mary A. Pennington of Bryant.

Jim was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Bill and Scott Pennington; along with one grandchild, Darius.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service to celebrate Jim’s life will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home. Pastor Wilbur Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery.

As Jim would prefer, the family prefers casual dress or wear your favorite sports clothing for his visitation and service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com