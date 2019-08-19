Jerry L. Zehner, 61, of Poneto, passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1958, in Wells County. Jerry was a graduate of Southern Wells High School. He was a lifetime resident of Wells County. He was an equipment operator and formerly owned and operated Jerry’s Pallet Builders. He enjoyed raising cattle.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Zachary (Lindsey) Zehner of Montpelier, and grandchildren, Eli W. Zehner and Dixie L. Phillippe.

He was preceded in death by his father, Max E. Zehner, and mother, Mary E. (Linn) Zehner.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A graveside service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be at the Brookside Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

