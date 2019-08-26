Jason R. Newman, 61, of rural Montpelier, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Newman was born in Bluffton on Sept. 26, 1957, to Jesse C. and Blanche (Arnold) Newman. His mother, Blanche Perry of Montpelier, survives.

Survivors include three sons, Jason L. (Yvonnea) Newman of Fort Wayne, Jeremy Newman of Fort Wayne, and Rayce Newman of Montpelier; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jessica (Harold) James of Ossian and Jackie (Mike) Young of Zanesville; and three brothers, Jeffrey Newman of Poneto, Jerome (Melissa) Newman of Montpelier, and Jason (Lisa) Small of Montpelier.

In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by a son, Randy Newman.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com